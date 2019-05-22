Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CHRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

CHRS opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.64. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 136,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 82,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 406,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

