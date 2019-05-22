Commerce Bank Has $46.82 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $46,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.47.

In other news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

