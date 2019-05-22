Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,364 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 221.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 720.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.00 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

SJI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

