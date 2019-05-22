Comparing Response Genetics (RGDXQ) & Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Response Genetics and Achieve Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.86%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Response Genetics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Response Genetics and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A -110.05% -89.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Response Genetics and Achieve Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences $5.06 million 4.75 -$12.69 million ($3.61) -0.97

Response Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Achieve Life Sciences.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats Response Genetics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Response Genetics Company Profile

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has a license agreement with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

