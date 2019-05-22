Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler Sells 1,500 Shares

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $44,985.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPSI opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after buying an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 674,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 144,857 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,872,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 117,964 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

