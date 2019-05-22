Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $103.48 Million Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,379,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,383 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $103,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 143.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,122,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 325,548 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Franco Nevada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $73.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:FNV opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

