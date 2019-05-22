Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $511.54 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,779,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,766,588 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $511,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,400,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,579,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,760,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,378 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-has-511-54-million-position-in-suncor-energy-inc-su.html.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.