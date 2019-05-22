Cormark Comments on Amaya Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSG)

Amaya Inc. (TSE:TSG) – Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Amaya in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Amaya’s FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

TSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins downgraded Amaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Amaya has a 12-month low of C$15.85 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

Amaya (TSE:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$862.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.15 million.

