Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Trimmed by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.90.

COST opened at $249.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $250.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

