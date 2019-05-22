Costco Wholesale (COST) Hits New 1-Year High at $250.90

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.90 and last traded at $249.95, with a volume of 9116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America set a $255.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.90.

The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after acquiring an additional 736,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,452,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,314,386,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

