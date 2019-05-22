CRA Financial Services LLC Has $444,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $249.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,683 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.84.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

