Cree (CREE) versus NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Critical Analysis

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cree alerts:

Cree has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cree and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 1 6 5 0 2.33 NeoPhotonics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Cree currently has a consensus target price of $57.27, indicating a potential downside of 2.74%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.36%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Cree.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -18.25% 1.59% 1.18% NeoPhotonics -11.85% -17.55% -8.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cree and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $1.49 billion 4.15 -$279.96 million ($0.15) -392.60 NeoPhotonics $322.54 million 0.58 -$43.64 million ($0.74) -5.49

NeoPhotonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats Cree on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.