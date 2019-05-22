Cross Timbers Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CRT stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.76% and a return on equity of 88.03%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

