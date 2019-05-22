CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $177,482.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,647.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $1,208,702. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $23,381,000. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 637.2% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 533,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGS stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.