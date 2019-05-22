Cyberark Software (CYBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.53

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.53 and last traded at $135.53, with a volume of 3621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.66.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.55.

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.05, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.42 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 138,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

