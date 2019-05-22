Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,890 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern accounts for 1.7% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 128,742 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $112,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,300 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $154,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,962.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.33.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on NWE. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

