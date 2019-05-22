Dell Inc. (DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.91.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of Dell stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,108. Dell has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 33.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

