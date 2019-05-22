Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144,252 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,041,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

ARWR opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

