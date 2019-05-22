Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI) Receives €46.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.43 ($53.98).

DWNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.10 ($47.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €42.66 ($49.60). The stock had a trading volume of 277,839 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.