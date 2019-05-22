Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Electronics For Imaging worth $74,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $5,429,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

NASDAQ EFII opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,848.50 and a beta of 1.26. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

