Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5,727.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,230,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,192,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,765,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,063,000 after buying an additional 502,539 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,743,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

NYSE:DFS opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $82.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $2,518,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $38,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,921 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

