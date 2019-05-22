DISH Network Corp (DISH) Holdings Lifted by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 211.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 38.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 24.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 38,389 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISH. HSBC cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.61. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $37.47.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

