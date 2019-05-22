Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,108. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

