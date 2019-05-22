Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CL King upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of RDY stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.13. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 129,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.