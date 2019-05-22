Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,918,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $172,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 55,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,567. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

