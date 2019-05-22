DXC Technology (DXC) PT Lowered to $88.00 at KeyCorp

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DXC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 140.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

