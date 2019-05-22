Eaton Vance (EV) Trading 7.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $40.11. 1,324,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 963,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 23.16%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48.

Eaton Vance Company Profile (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

