EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000.

EVG opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from EATON VANCE SHO/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

About EATON VANCE SHO/COM

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

