Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:EXG opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

