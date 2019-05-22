Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,158,000 after buying an additional 656,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,348,000 after buying an additional 39,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,151,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,674,000 after buying an additional 304,832 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,177,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,233,000 after buying an additional 135,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $6,289,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,758 shares of company stock valued at $57,738,346. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $186.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

