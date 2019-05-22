Eden Price Hits $0.0041 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Eden has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $491,772.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00401247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.01341471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00146910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004438 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

