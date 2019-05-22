Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

