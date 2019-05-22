Edison International (EIX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 208.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edison International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,815,000 after purchasing an additional 458,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,922,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,760,000 after buying an additional 392,144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. 16,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,127. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

