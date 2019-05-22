Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.68 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.01148281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001511 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009022 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,665,042 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

