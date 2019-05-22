Elysian 1-Day Volume Hits $68,486.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, YoBit, BitForex and Hotbit. Elysian has a market cap of $190,621.00 and $68,486.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00399564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.57 or 0.01286511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00148922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.