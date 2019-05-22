ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 7,680 Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAH. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAH stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

PAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

