ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in CEVA by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.55 and a beta of 1.67. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

