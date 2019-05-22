EtherSportz Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. EtherSportz has a market cap of $174,489.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, EtherSportz has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.13 or 0.08533488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011793 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About EtherSportz

EtherSportz (CRYPTO:ESZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,805,580 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

