Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of KRG opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/everence-capital-management-inc-takes-position-in-kite-realty-group-trust-krg.html.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.