Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

SCZ opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $66.67.

