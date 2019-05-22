EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 41735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.86” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/experian-plc-adr-expgy-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-29-86.html.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.