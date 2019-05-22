Extended Stay America (STAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extended Stay America have underperformed the industry in the past year. Although the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the first quarter, it surpassed the consensus mark in 11 out of the trailing 15 quarters. Extended Stay America’s efforts to drive revenue per available room (ReVPAR) by providing suitable services to value-conscious business travelers are encouraging. Additionally, it is refocusing on core customers instead of fleeting customers. Additionally, its initiatives toward controlling costs and decreasing capital requirement for fresh hotel builds are commendable. Extended Stay America is banking on increasing unit growth as well. However, the company’s lack of exposure in international markets might limit revenue growth potential. Also, intense competition from larger hotel chains as well as alternative hospitality providers is a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 20,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,494. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 25.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,650,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,305,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 133,568 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,730,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,911,000 after purchasing an additional 372,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,260,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 424,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,229,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

