Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3,831.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $517,455.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,591.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP P Scott Stubbs sold 8,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $855,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 153,012 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,856 shares of company stock worth $14,260,018. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/extra-space-storage-inc-exr-position-lifted-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.