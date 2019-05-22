Fidelity Southern (LION) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiary Fidelity Bank, provides a wide range of banking, mortgage and investment services through branches in Atlanta, Georgia. Mortgage, construction, and automobile loans are also provided through offices in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of LION stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fidelity Southern has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity Southern will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Fidelity Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at $8,342,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LION. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,440,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

