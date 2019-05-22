Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $171.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/fiduciary-group-llc-has-1-58-million-stake-in-clorox-co-clx.html.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.