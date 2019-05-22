Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $437,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 395.30 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $694,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $121,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $13,231,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

