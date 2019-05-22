First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

PJP stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $58.29 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

