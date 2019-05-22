First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDMV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

