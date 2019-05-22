First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/first-trust-multi-asset-diversified-income-index-fund-mdiv-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-11.html.

