First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $18.99.
