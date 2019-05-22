Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after acquiring an additional 414,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,049.2% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

